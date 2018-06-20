Lawmakers struggle to wrap up 2018 session

Lawmakers in the state Legislature struggled to end their 2018 session Wednesday night as compromise on several bills proved elusive.
Members of the Senate and Assembly had hoped to adjourn earlier Wednesday but got hung up on proposals to overhaul teacher evaluations and extend the school zone speed camera program in New York City.
Dueling proposals to improve school security also appeared to be failing. Senate Republicans favor additional funds for armed school security, while Democrats in the Assembly want to allow teachers to petition a judge to confiscate firearms from the homes of troubled students.
"No deals yet, just trying to close down session," Senate Leader John Flanagan, R-Long Island, told reporters. "We should be talking about the package of school safety bills that we've done that has not been given the light of day or the time of day in the Assembly."
If the speed camera law is not renewed, 140 existing devices installed in school zones in New York City would be shut down.
The teacher evaluation proposal would eliminate a state requirement that teacher reviews be tied to student performance on standardized tests.
The session's difficult final day in many ways mirrored the entire six-month session, plagued by gridlock and legislative malaise. Several high-profile measures never got a vote in both chambers, including measures to authorize sports betting, extend the statute of limitations on child molestation, eliminate cash bail in most criminal cases and address the state's chronic corruption problem.
Gridlock in the state Senate was behind much of the disarray. Republicans control the chamber, but don't have a true majority and only stay in charge thanks to the support of a lone renegade Democrat, Sen. Simcha Felder, of Brooklyn. The GOP's weak grip on the Senate empowered the Assembly, which was able to reject or block many of the other chamber's proposals during negotiations to end the session.
Lawmakers said they either planned to work late into the night in the hopes of resolving their disputes or return next week to finish the session that began in January. Lawmakers in the Assembly said they were prepared to adjourn for the year Wednesday night if they couldn't reach a deal.
