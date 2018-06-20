Another test of loyalty looms over Trump's Minnesota visit

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017, file photo, St. Louis County Commissioner and Duluth Police Lt. Pete Stauber announces that he will seek the Republican endorsement in the race to represent Minnesota's 8th Congressional District in 2018 at an event in Hermantown, Minn. President Donald Trump is heading to Minnesota to stump for Stauber, but another test of GOP loyalty to the president looms large over his visit. Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File Dan Kraker