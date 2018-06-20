Police chief who was injured in bike crash out of hospital

The mayor of Burlington says the city police chief is out of the hospital and resting comfortably at home following a bicycle crash that caused serious injuries.
Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger said Tuesday that Brandon del Pozo was discharged from University of Vermont Medical Center. The Burlington Free Press reports del Pozo was admitted into intensive care over the weekend, where he was treated for a concussion, a broken collar bone and right shoulder bone and road rash abrasions.
Burlington Police did not immediately have any further information on when del Pozo will return to work. Deputy Police Chief Shawn Burke says city police officers are very happy that del Pozo has rebounded so quickly.
Comments