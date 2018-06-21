APNewsBreak: Walker's former Corrections head backs Evers

Republican Gov. Scott Walker's disgruntled former state prisons chief broke with his former boss Thursday and endorsed Democrat Tony Evers in the race for governor — an unusual move for a cabinet-level official.
Ed Wall's endorsement, which was released to The Associated Press, is just the latest salvo against the Walker administration from the former Department of Corrections secretary who was fired from the state Justice Department in 2016.
By endorsing Evers, Wall is renewing his public criticism of Walker's handling of the investigation into the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison, which is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Wausau. Wall's tell-all book about his experiences working for the two-term Republican is due out in August.
Wall was responsible for running the juvenile prison as Corrections Secretary from 2012 to 2016, when he resigned as news of a federal investigation into troubles at the prison came to light. Wall has downplayed his role in the troubles there.
Attorney General Brad Schimel's top aide has questioned Wall's credibility in the past, calling him a "failed DOC secretary" and alleging that Wall's criticism of Walker and his administration was him retaliating for being fired.
Walker's campaign spokesman and official spokeswoman did not immediately return messages seeking comment about Wall's latest allegations and his endorsement of Evers.
In the campaign video for Evers, Wall repeats his claim that he presented Walker's staff with multiple plans for improving conditions but was rebuffed.
"Scott Walker completely mismanaged the issues at Lincoln Hills," Wall said in the video. "I thought Scott Walker would help us protect kids, but I was wrong."
Wall alleges that Walker's then-chief of staff said that Walker was having trouble raising money because of negative stories about Lincoln Hills. Wall also contends that it was "strongly suggested" that no written records related to Lincoln Hills be created so there would be no "paper trail."
Wall declined comment to the AP on Thursday beyond his endorsement announcement. In a statement provided by the Evers campaign, Wall said he was endorsing Evers "because we need a governor who is a true leader - an adult in the room, who unlike Scott Walker, will put Wisconsin before his own political ambitions."
Walker in March signed a bill that passed with unanimous support in the Legislature to close the Lincoln Hills prison by 2021. Earlier this month Wisconsin prison officials reached a legal settlement to end a federal lawsuit that enacts widespread changes in disciplinary tactics at the prison. The state in March reached an $18.9 million settlement with one former juvenile inmate who suffered brain damage after she tried to hang herself in her cell.
After resigning as prison chief in 2016, Wall returned to work for the state Justice Department for two months before being fired for advocating to Walker's chief of staff that he shred public records.
While Wall's anger at Walker has been well-known for months, endorsing a rival candidate from another party is a highly unusual move for a former cabinet secretary. It's the latest attempt by Evers, the state superintendent of schools, to differentiate himself from the crowded Democratic primary.
Evers faces nine other Democrats in the primary to be decided on Aug. 14. Evers led the field of candidates in a Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday, although 60 percent of respondents said they didn't know enough about any of the candidates to form an opinion.
