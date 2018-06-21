Court gives Maine more time to file Medicaid plan

Maine's high court is temporarily giving Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration more time to make plans to roll-out Medicaid expansion demanded by voters last fall.
Chief Justice Leigh Saufley in a Wednesday order is setting oral arguments on the administration's latest motion for July 18.
A lower court judge has ordered Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Ricker Hamilton to file a Medicaid expansion plan. Such paperwork is needed for over $500 million in annual federal funding for expansion.
LePage's administration is fighting the court order and says lawmakers must first appropriate money for expansion.
Lawmakers Wednesday approved legislation directing up to $54.5 million in surplus funds and tobacco settlement money for expansion.
Mainers voted last fall to expand Medicaid to over 70,000 low-income adults by July 2.
