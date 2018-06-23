Denver community activists bail black men out of jail

In this June 14, 2018, photo, Vincent Bowen, left, with Black Lives Matter 5280 hugs Alfred Sisco, right, 56, of Denver, as he is released on bail from the Denver Downtown Detention Center in Denver, Colo. The Denver Justice Project and Black Lives Matter 5280 are bailing out a few individuals as part of a campaign to push bail reform and end the money bail system, especially for low-level crimes. The Denver Post via AP Joe Amon