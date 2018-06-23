Immigration key issue in rough GOP race for Kansas governor

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, left, Gov. Jeff Colyer, center, and Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, await the start of a Republican gubernatorial primary debate, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Salina, Kan. Immigration remains a key issue for GOP voters as Colyer tries to fend of challenges from Selzer and Kobach, who is nationally known for advocating tough policies on illegal immigration. John Hanna AP Photo