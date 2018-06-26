North Carolina town fires police chief after complaints

A town council in North Carolina has fired its police chief, just days after the mayor had given the chief sole authority over the department.
The Sharpsburg Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to fire Chief John Hunt. The mayor and one council member were not at the meeting.
News outlets reported one of Hunt's officers had stopped Mayor Robert Williams last month and charged him with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed gun and resisting an officer. Williams was upset when that happened but later gave Hunt sole authority over the department.
The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association criticized that decision.
Williams said he could not comment because it was an administrative matter.
Sharpsburg is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Raleigh.
