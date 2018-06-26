Democratic candidate returns to Maine after arrest in Texas

The Democrat hoping to unseat Maine's popular independent Sen. Angus King has returned to the state following his arrest and detainment in Texas.
Zak Ringelstein traveled to the southern border, where he was arrested Friday while attempting to deliver water, toys and books to children detained in McAllen, Texas. WGME-TV reports Ringelstein was back in Maine on Monday. He was charged with a misdemeanor after border agents told him he could not enter the detention facility and he demanded access.
Ringelstein says his efforts were about drawing attention to injustice and to deliver supplies "that kids are being deprived of in those centers."
Ringelstein, alongside Republican Eric Brakey, is challenging the incumbent King for a seat in the U.S. Senate this fall.
