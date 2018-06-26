Democratic lawmakers call for Flynn to drop out

Two Democratic state lawmakers from Madison are calling on Democrat Matt Flynn to drop out of the race for governor because he worked to defend the Archdiocese of Milwaukee against claims of sexual abuse by priests.
State Reps. Chris Taylor and Melissa Sargent on Tuesday called for Flynn to drop out, saying that past work makes him unfit to run.
Flynn has previously refused calls to drop out of the race from Women's March Wisconsin and the National Organization for Women, saying critics of his past legal work can "jump in the lake."
Flynn did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
He worked as the attorney for the archdiocese from 1989 to 2004. He has defended his work there, saying he said he worked hard to help victims, settle cases and set up safeguards.
