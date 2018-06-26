Arkansas judge sets sanctions on Human Services Department

A judge has ordered the Arkansas Department of Human Services to publish statistics related to its failures in assessing needs of disabled Medicaid recipients.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Judge Wendell Griffen has also referred two department attorneys and a top agency official to the Supreme Court Committee on Professional Conduct to determine whether they're competent to continue representing the agency.
The Monday sanctions came in response to the department's enactment of an emergency rule last month allowing it to continue using an algorithm to allocate hours of home-based care to people served by ARChoices. The emergency rule came after Griffen's May 14 order barring the department from using the algorithm until rules authorizing its use had been "properly promulgated." Griffen suspended the rule a week later.
The department plans to appeal the May 14 order to the state Supreme Court.
