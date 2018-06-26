New Mexico Dept of Workforce Solutions secretary leaving job

New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Celina Bussey will be leaving her job soon.
Gov. Susana Martinez announced Tuesday that Bussey will step down effective Aug. 10 to serve as the chief workforce development officer at Central New Mexico Community College.
Martinez appointed Bussey in 2011 shortly after taking office.
During Bussey's tenure, the governor's office says New Mexico became the first state in the nation to implement a modernized, integrated unemployment insurance tax and claims system.
Deputy Secretary Erin Thompson will serve as acting cabinet secretary after Bussey's departure.
