The Latest: Polls close in New York congressional primary

Polls in New York have closed as voters decide key congressional primaries around the state.
On the Republican side, the state's only contested race pits incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Donovan against former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm.
Grimm is trying to make a political comeback after serving prison time for tax fraud.
Democrats in the Rochester area are picking their candidate to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter, who died in March.
Multiple Democrats are also lining up to challenge incumbent Republicans, including U.S. Rep. John Faso, who represents a battleground district in the Hudson Valley and Catskills regions.
And in New York City, incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley is trying to beat back a challenge from 28-year-old newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
