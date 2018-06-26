The Latest: Polls close in New York congressional primary

Incumbent Rep. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y., center left, and former Rep. Michael Grimm, center right, attend a property tax protest rally with New York State Assembly member Nicole Malliotakis, R-Staten Island, center, in the Staten Island borough of New York, Saturday, June 23, 2018. Grimm and Donavan are running against one another in the Republican Congressional primary for the 11th Congressional District. Craig Ruttle AP Photo