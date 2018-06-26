New trial scheduled for man shot in standoff with police

A new trial has been scheduled for a former University of Colorado student shot by Boulder police in a 2014 standoff near campus.
The Daily Camera reports Boulder District Judge Ingrid Bakke on Monday scheduled a new eight-day trial for 27-year-old Coleman Stewart for mid-January.
Stewart was convicted in 2015 of four counts of felony menacing and obstructing a peace officer. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and probation.
Officers testified that they fire upon Stewart after he pointed a BB gun at them from the window from his University Hill apartment building.
The Colorado Court of Appeals reversed the conviction last year, finding several errors in court proceedings that may have prevented a fair trial.
