Upset of Democratic House leader points to party divisions

This May 6, 2018 photo provided by the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Campaign shows candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, during a Bengali community outreach in New York. Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old political novice running on a low budget and an unabashedly liberal platform, upset longtime U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley on Tuesday in the Democratic congressional primary in New York. Courtesy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Campaign via AP Corey Torpie