He thought it was a car thief, and fired a fatal shot. But it was his son, family says

It was Dec. 24 in Cullman, Ala., when 22-year-old Logan Trammell got in the driver's seat of one of his father's vehicles and began to drive away. That moment was when this family's Christmas Eve turned into an unimaginable tragedy.
Trammell's father didn't know his son was borrowing his vehicle, and rushed outside, thinking the truck was being stolen, reported WIAT. He fired a shot in the air and then another at the tailgate as the vehicle drove away. But when he walked up to the car, he realized it wasn't a thief at all; he had accidentally shot his own son, family told the station.
Cullman Today reported that Trammell died from a gunshot wound at around 11:30 p.m. after being transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center, and that law enforcement officials were looking into the death as accidental. Officials told WIAT they are still investigating the death.
“It was just a horrific accident. A horrific accident. My brother thought someone was stealing his truck, never realized it was Logan because he didn’t live down here all the time, he lived with my mom and dad,” Trammell’s aunt Tammy Jacobs told WIAT.
She told the station Logan had never gotten one of his father's vehicles before, and that his father shouted and shot into the air before firing toward the tailgate in the dark.
"He still never realized that it was Logan until he got the door open and he realized who it was," she told the station.
Friends and strangers shared their support and prayers on social media after hearing about the shooting. Logan was a musician and songwriter, and people began sharing videos of him singing and playing his guitar. He had a Facebook page where he shared videos of his singing.
"I will miss your precious smile, your silly since of humor, your good ideas and your beautiful voice!! You are and will always be my favorite singer! Keep singing in heaven," wrote Tammy Jacobs, Logan's aunt, on Facebook.
Funeral services for Trammell will be held Saturday, Dec. 30 at Missionary Grove Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
