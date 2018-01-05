Alabama sheriff’s office ‘arrests’ Disney princess Elsa for causing cold weather

An Alabama sheriff’s office is sick of the cold spell that has much of the southeast under its grip. But they’re not letting the deep freeze get to them without a fight.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, based in Anniston, Ala., posted a cheeky photo Friday of their deputies “arresting” Princess Elsa, the ice-magic-wielding heroine of Disney’s animated megahit “Frozen.”
The photo shows two deputies handcuffing the cryokinetic princess (or, just perhaps, a very good impersonator) and leading her to jail. Another photo shows Princess Jasmine, of “Aladdin” fame, demanding to pay her friend’s bail.
“THANK YOU for helping us locate this dangerous fugitive! Now Jasmine has shown up wanting to bail her out. What do you think? Should we ‘let her go?’” the department wrote.
The office had shared a “Wanted” poster earlier int he week calling for the arrest of “this very dangerous fugitive known as Elsa.” The office said she was wanted “in connection with giving us this ridiculously cold weather.”
Indeed, if the “Frozen” princess could plunge the fictional town of Arendelle into a punishing eternal winter, who is to say she wasn’t doing the same in Alabama? Temperatures have plummeted to the teeth-chattering low 20s and aren’t expected to inch back up until next week.
Okay, it’s true. The deputies may not have actually arrested Princess Elsa, and it may not have actually brought any sweet relief from the cold — but it might still do some good.
The sheriff’s office encouraged residents to donate Elsa’s “bail money” to The Fairytale Project, a nonprofit based in Birmingham that “allows children in need, to leave their world of sickness, foster care, or debilitation, and step into a fairytale-like atmosphere where they can quickly forget their problems.”
The group has actors dress up as fantasy characters who then go out and cheer up children by having tea parties, singing, dancing, playing games and more. So far, a little over $250 in “bail money” has been raised for the organization.
