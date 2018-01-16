Alabama declares state of emergency as winter storm threatens snow and ice

More Videos 1:06 Surveillance video: Barcelona Wine Bar robbery in Atlanta Pause 1:47 Mayor promises 'I am one of you, I'm a soldier for justice' at MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast 0:19 Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 0:31 Watch this man give a stranger the coat off his back in the freezing weather 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:41 Video Notebook: The Alpha Hymn 0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia A northeast Georgia resident captured footage of ducks “ice skating” on a frozen pond on Sunday, January 7. The video was taken in Canon, which according to local station WSB-TV Atlanta was one of the cities that had been placed under a cold weather warning since 5 am that day. State authorities forecast below-freezing temperatures overnight and announced the closure of schools across more than fifteen districts. Georgia, as well as other southern states including Florida and the Carolinas, have been experiencing unusually harsh winters as a storm brought heavy snowfall and record lows. A northeast Georgia resident captured footage of ducks “ice skating” on a frozen pond on Sunday, January 7. The video was taken in Canon, which according to local station WSB-TV Atlanta was one of the cities that had been placed under a cold weather warning since 5 am that day. State authorities forecast below-freezing temperatures overnight and announced the closure of schools across more than fifteen districts. Georgia, as well as other southern states including Florida and the Carolinas, have been experiencing unusually harsh winters as a storm brought heavy snowfall and record lows. Facebook/Tammie Jourdanais via Storyful

