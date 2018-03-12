Alabama fugitive with bag of blades told deputy he considered killing him, police say

A man wanted by the Dothan, Ala., police department who was traveling with a bag full of axes and knives allegedly told a Florida sheriff's deputy he "thought about killing [him]" after he was pulled over, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
A sheriff's deputy in Defuniak Springs, Fla., was on routine patrol when he came across a camouflaged Jeep traveling down the highway, the sheriff's office said.
He decided to run the tags - but when they came back, it didn't come up as a camouflage Jeep. Instead, it displayed as a 2007 blue Hyundai Sonata, the sheriff's office said.
The deputy pulled the vehicle over and discovered that the man had no driver's license, and in fact had had his license revoked for more than 20 years. He did eventually give police an I.D., which said his name was James Melvin Long Jr. Police discovered he was wanted out of Dothan, Ala., for 3rd degree burglary.
Police ran the Jeep's vehicle identification number and discovered that it was reported stolen out of Dothan.
During the traffic stop, Long allegedly told the deputy he had thought about killing him, and told the deputy the traffic stop could have gone "very differently" if God had not told him not to harm the deputy.
Long had a red and yellow bag full of blades in the back seat, the sheriff's office said.
Police say he asked the deputy whether he woke up "thinking it may be his last day," and said being caught was a ticket to the deputy's "next promotion."
Long was taken to the Walton County jail and will be extradited back to Alabama, the sheriff's office said.
