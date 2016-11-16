Alabama sheriff found dead in his office

Bibb County Sheriff Keith Hannah has been found dead at his office in the central Alabama town of Centreville.
District Attorney Michael Jackson says Hannah’s body was discovered Wednesday morning. He says it was located in a bathroom connected to Hannah’s office at the sheriff’s department.
Jackson says preliminary evidence indicates Hannah died of a gunshot wound, but there was no immediate indication of any foul play.
The prosecutor says an autopsy will be conducted to determine whether the Hannah’s death was a homicide, a suicide, an accident or something else. Jackson calls Hannah’s death shocking.
Hannah was first sworn in as sheriff in 2003. He first went to work with the sheriff’s office as a deputy at age 21.
Centreville is located about 50 miles southwest of Birmingham.
Comments