More Videos

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 2:41

Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

Pause
The scene at JCPenney's opening on Turkey Day 2017 1:16

The scene at JCPenney's opening on Turkey Day 2017

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds 1:33

'I’ve come a long way, and the Lord has helped me': Abused woman overcomes odds

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district 0:29

New U.S. Attorney sworn in for Middle Georgia district

  • Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes

    In the first of our holiday-fundraiser Reindeer Gang features, Latasha Johnson's kids share heartfelt words about their mom who is dying of cancer.

Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes

In the first of our holiday-fundraiser Reindeer Gang features, Latasha Johnson's kids share heartfelt words about their mom who is dying of cancer.
Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

Latest News

Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm

A diner cook in Douglas, Georgia, has touched thousands of hearts after video was posted online showing her help cut up a man’s pancakes after he struggled to eat them due to an arm injury. Dallas Smith Jr praised the “act of kindness” in his Facebook video, which went viral after he posted it on November 22. The moment was captured at a Huddle House in Douglas, he said.

Latest News

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.