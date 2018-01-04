President Trump plans to attend Alabama-Georgia championship game in Atlanta

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the highly-anticipated college football championship game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia on Monday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the president will attend the game with First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue. Also attending will be Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff and a graduate of Kennesaw State University, the paper reported.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told The Telegraph police were already working with the Secret Service to add extra security measures during the game.

The White House has not formally confirmed the reports, though at a briefing Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders congratulated both teams and noted both were in the "heart of Trump country."

She went on to say that both teams are "in the greatest conference in the country." Amid laughter, she added, "Which I’m sure that most of you will all agree, even those that don’t live in one of those lucky states."

It will be President Trump's first return to the city since April, when he spoke at a National Rife Association conference in Atlanta.