President Donald Trump is expected to attend the college football championship game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia.
President Donald Trump is expected to attend the college football championship game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. Evan Vucci AP
President Donald Trump is expected to attend the college football championship game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. Evan Vucci AP

State

President Trump plans to attend Alabama-Georgia championship game in Atlanta

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer

January 04, 2018 06:55 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the highly-anticipated college football championship game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia on Monday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the president will attend the game with First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue. Also attending will be Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff and a graduate of Kennesaw State University, the paper reported.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told The Telegraph police were already working with the Secret Service to add extra security measures during the game.

The White House has not formally confirmed the reports, though at a briefing Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders congratulated both teams and noted both were in the "heart of Trump country."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She went on to say that both teams are "in the greatest conference in the country." Amid laughter, she added, "Which I’m sure that most of you will all agree, even those that don’t live in one of those lucky states."

It will be President Trump's first return to the city since April, when he spoke at a National Rife Association conference in Atlanta.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

Pause
Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:28

Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:05

Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 6:50

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

Looking back: City inspector says heat issues under control at The Ralston 2:24

Looking back: City inspector says heat issues under control at The Ralston

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first 1:53

Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 0:52

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

  • Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

    Skiers and wake boarders skied on Lake Tobesofkee Monday, despite the cold temperatures. Members of the Lake Tobesokee Water Ski Club continued their tradition of water skiing New Year's Day.

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

View More Video