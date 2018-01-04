More Videos

  • ellisgetscar.mp4

    The Rome Athletic Club and the Rome community pitched together to buy a van for a worker who had biked to work in the cold to clean the building.

The Rome Athletic Club and the Rome community pitched together to buy a van for a worker who had biked to work in the cold to clean the building.
The Rome Athletic Club and the Rome community pitched together to buy a van for a worker who had biked to work in the cold to clean the building. Rome Athletic Club Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

State

This Georgia man biked to work in the cold for months. His bosses wanted to change that

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

January 04, 2018 08:25 AM

A Rome man who biked to work in the cold, rain and even snow for months received a gift from his community he never expected.

Gregg Ellis, a 61-year-old custodial worker, biked for 2 miles each way to his job at the Rome Athletic Club, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"He would talk about his desire to get a car and would joke that he would be 70 before he got one,” the club’s general manager Kelley Parker told the paper.

Ellis had been having trouble finding a place to live, and the club had helped set him up in a new place. People gave him winter clothes when the weather began turning cooler in this mountain town, the AJC reported.

Eventually, Parker decided they were going to do something big for Ellis. She canvassed on social media, asking people for whatever they could give to help get Ellis a car so he could get around without biking in the cold.

"He comes in at 5:30 a.m. in the dark, and it's getting cold now and we are really concerned for his health. He is such a hard worker and we would love to be able to help him out with a vehicle to get him back and forth to work, as well as maybe pay up his insurance for several months," the club wrote on their Facebook page.

"Please don't say anything to him about ANY of this, as we would like to keep this a secret and hopefully give him a wonderful Christmas surprise!" they added.

A GoFundMe page was started, which raised a few hundred dollars, and others donated what they could. The money came in, and they were able to buy Ellis a ride - a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country.

It was a few days before Christmas when the club presented Ellis with his new van - capped with a giant bow on the hood. The club filmed Ellis as he saw the van for the first time.

He shook his head in disbelief when he saw what they had gotten him and wiped tears from his eyes. "Are you kidding me? This is like a dream ... I'm shakin' like a leaf."

The club got him the car, but also arranged for him to get take his driver's license test and to see an eye doctor and get prescription glasses so he could see on the road. The club also paid his insurance costs for the first six months and got him more than $100 in gift cards for gasoline.

“We love and care for people,” Parker told the AJC. We look at our gym as not just a building with machines ... it’s like our family. When somebody is in need or hurting, we’re going to support them financially.”

