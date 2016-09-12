Low on fuel, plane makes emergency landing on I-20

A small airplane had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 20 in Newton County after running out of gas.
The Georgia Department of Transportation tells local media that the landing occurred around midnight Sunday near Mile Marker 95 between Covington and Social Circle.
Covington-Newton County 911 said in a Facebook post that the aircraft had run out of fuel, but managed to land safely with no injuries. The plane landed on the road without hitting any cars and then drove onto the grass.
Newton County authorities, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency are investigating.
Comments