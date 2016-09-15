Georgia jobless rate drops to 4.9 percent, matching US rate

State labor officials say Georgia's unemployment rate has dropped to 4.9 percent, matching the nation's jobless rate for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday announced the rate, which is the seasonally adjusted jobless rate for August.
It's down from 5 percent in July, and under the 5.6 percent rate from a year ago.
State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement that this marks the first time in nine years that Georgia's unemployment rate has been as low as the national rate.
The U.S. jobless rate was unchanged at 4.9 percent in August.
In July 2007, the Georgia rate was 4.6 percent and the U.S. rate was 4.7 percent.
