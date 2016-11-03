Charles Walker gets early release from federal probation

Former Georgia Senate Majority Leader Charles Walker is completely free of the criminal justice system that had him imprisoned and under its supervision for the past decade.
U.S. District Judge Dudley H. Bowen Jr., in an order Monday, granted Walker's request to be released early from the federal form of probation called supervised release.
The Augusta Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2fd0C56 ) reports Walker was once the third most powerful politician in Georgia after nearly two decades in state politics. He lost his Senate seat in 2000 but regained it in 2004 while under indictment.
Walker was convicted of 127 counts in 2005, and sentenced to 121 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, $698,047 in restitution and a special assessment of $127,000.
Comments