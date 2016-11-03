Charles Walker gets early release from federal probation

1:16 Coming Soon: Little Free Libraries soon to appear in a neighborhood near you Pause

1:32 Ruby Dee Cobb Talks About Losing Sons To Gun Violence

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:13 Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days'

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

2:20 Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature

1:09 Jordan students bond while renovating Ford Mustang