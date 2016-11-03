1,400 added to Georgia's voter rolls during extension

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls Pause

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:01 Columbus residents rate the "too good to miss" fair food

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:16 Coming Soon: Little Free Libraries soon to appear in a neighborhood near you

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

1:32 Ruby Dee Cobb Talks About Losing Sons To Gun Violence

4:31 Auburn AD Jay Jacobs 'has all the pieces' to be great football team

1:33 Volunteers help veteran's widow with much-needed home repairs