1,400 added to Georgia's voter rolls during extension

More than 1,400 Chatham County residents have been added to Georgia's voter rolls after they took advantage of an extended registration deadline last month due to Hurricane Matthew.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2f5yAFN ) reports a federal judge had ordered the county to reopen registration after voting rights advocates argued that the storm had prevented would-be voters from signing up. Local government offices were closed in Chatham for what would have been the last six days of the voter registration period that ended Oct. 11.
U.S. District Judge William Moore extended the period for county residents until Oct. 18 even though Secretary of State Brian Kemp had encouraged residents in the storm's path to take advantage of the state's online and mobile voter registration access points.
