UGA student sues officer accused of beating him in 2015

A University of Georgia student is suing after he was beaten last year by an Athens-Clarke County police officer who was fired and charged with assault.
The Athens Banner-Herald (http://bit.ly/2eyNLWo ) reports that attorneys representing Michael Roquet filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Clarke County court following the June 2015 incident involving then-Senior Police Officer Jonathan Fraser.
The lawsuit says the county is liable for failing to re-train, discipline or fire Fraser, who previously used excessive force against civilians.
Body camera footage shows Fraser repeatedly striking an intoxicated Roquet with a baton, even though investigators found the student was never aggressive toward the officer.
The lawsuit says Fraser didn't seek medical attention for Roquet, who was later diagnosed with a concussion.
Fraser was charged last year with assault but has yet to be indicted.
Comments