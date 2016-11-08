The Latest: Some Atlanta voters denied provisional ballots

The Latest on Georgia elections (all times local):
6:50 p.m.
An election protection official says some voters were denied provisional ballots at several polling stations in Atlanta.
Georgia Election Protection coalition spokesman Harold Franklin says poll mangers refused to provide provisional ballots to voters on Tuesday. Franklins says they received reports that voters were given no reason of refusal at several stations including Therrell High School and the Tracey Wyatt Recreation Complex.
Franklin claims voters who are eligible or entitled to a provisional ballot were denied. He did not know the amount of voters who were refused a provisional ballot, but said a bulk occurred in Fulton County.
Franklin says he spoke with Fulton County election officials, who he said told polling managers to provide voters with ballots.
The election protection team is organized by the Lawyers Committee for Civils Rights Under Law.
6 p.m.
Officials say a polling station in suburban Atlanta was evacuated after a small electrical fire.
The DeKalb County Board of Registration said in a news release that All Saints Catholic in Dunwoody will remain open an additional 30 minutes after the fire occurred early Tuesday. The precinct was originally supposed close at 7 p.m.
Officials say firefighters responded to the fire around 11:50 a.m. at the church, which temporarily suspended voting and forced voters to evacuate.
Voting was interrupted between 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports there were technical glitches in Gwinnett County along with delays in openings at two polling sites.
9:10 a.m.
Georgia voters are heading to the polls to determine whether the state will remain red or go to a Democratic presidential candidate.
Republicans remain confident they can keep the state in Donald Trump's column Tuesday. Public polling suggests Trump is clinging to a small lead over Hillary Clinton.
Voters also will decide whether to send Republican Johnny Isakson back to the U.S. Senate for a third term.
Isakson faces Democrat Jim Barksdale and Libertarian Allen Buckley on the ballot.
Eight U.S. House incumbents also face opposition.
Further down the ballot are four proposed amendments to Georgia's constitution. One would allow the state to take over public schools that consistently fail to meet standards.
Another amendment would impose a new tax on strip clubs.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m.
3:24 a.m.
Georgia voters will determine whether the state will remain red or go to a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time in more than 20 years.
Republicans remain confident they can keep the state in Donald Trump's column Tuesday. Public polling suggests Trump is clinging to a small lead over Hillary Clinton.
But Democrats hope Trump's unpopularity with minority voters and GOP-leaning women gives Clinton an opening.
Former president Bill Clinton is the last Democrat to take Georgia. That was in 1992.
President Barack Obama lost Georgia to John McCain by six points and to Mitt Romney by eight. Democrats here say even a closer loss than Obama's contests means Georgia is headed for battleground state status.
Polls are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
