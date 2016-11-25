Georgia man, teen fiance die in fiery crash after argument

Police say a 20-year-old man and his teenage fiance were killed in a fiery crash after he abducted her at gunpoint in west Georgia.
Carroll County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Brad Robinson tells local news media that Elijah Cox and 16-year-old Rainey Reed died Thursday night. Police say Cox's vehicle crossed into the opposite lane, struck a tree and caught on fire.
Robinson says Cox was armed with a shotgun when he abducted Reed from her family's home in Temple, Georgia. Cox and Reed had been living together the past several days, but her family disapproved and took her back home.
Robinson says Reed and her family members hid inside the home before Cox took her away. Cox fled in a Volvo sedan and speed past officer at a high speed rate before the crash.
