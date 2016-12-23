City ethics board rejects complaint involving Atlanta mayor

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center Pause

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

5:24 Bobby Seawright's father shares what his son was like as a child

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

2:20 Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature

1:23 Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children

2:00 Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.