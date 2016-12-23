City ethics board rejects complaint involving Atlanta mayor

Atlanta's ethics board has rejected a complaint that Mayor Kasim Reed acted improperly in using emergency "blue lights" while being driven to meetings.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2hZv1m9 ) that the board dismissed the complaint on Thursday.
George Anderson, a local activist, had accused Reed of violating a state code prohibiting personal use of official government property and of failure to uphold the integrity of office. The accusations relate to news reports that Reed had been seen 10 times over five weeks using emergency lights and sirens to get through traffic.
In dismissing Anderson's complaint, the board said the city's municipal code gives Reed and department heads latitude on personal use of government vehicles for safety and security reasons, including the use of "blue lights" from law enforcement vehicles.
