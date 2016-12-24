Atlanta Streetcar plans normal hours this weekend

City officials say the Atlanta Streetcar will run on normal hours this weekend on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Service will run from 8:30 a.m. until 1 a.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
On New Year's Eve, service will begin at 8:30 a.m. as usual but end early at 4:30 p.m. Normal hours resume on Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
City officials said in a statement that the shortened hours on New Year's Eve are due to large crowds expected downtown for the city's annual Peach Drop marking the new year and other holiday events.
The Atlanta Streetcar runs in a loop using downtown streets.
Comments