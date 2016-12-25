Police: Knife-wielding man shot by officers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man is in critical condition after being shot by police answering a domestic call in Gwinnett County.
Authorities say two officers who answered the call around 7 p.m. Christmas Eve were confronted by a man wielding a knife.
In a news release, Gwinnett police say the man was shot several times. The officers were not injured.
In an email, GBI spokesman Bahan Rich says the man was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday.
The identities of those involved have not yet been released.
