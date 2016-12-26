New Muscogee sheriff ready to drop Columbus suit

The incoming sheriff of Muscogee County says she's ready to assemble a new staff and take a look at what she needs to do to legally drop a lawsuit the outgoing sheriff filed against the Columbus government.
Former sheriff's Capt. Donna Tompkins takes office Jan. 3 after winning a close runoff against incumbent Sheriff John Darr. The Ledger-Enquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2ih1K6v) that she's working to get a transitional audit completed while examining her options regarding the lawsuit.
"My initial understanding is that I would have to have an order drawn up myself to dismiss any further action," she said. "I have to draw it up after I'm sworn in. I have no authority until Jan. 1. Everything will start Jan. 3 because of the holidays."
Darr filed the suit in November 2014 in Muscogee County Superior Court, claiming his budget was less than required to operate the office.
Tompkins will be the city's first female sheriff. She assumes duties in an office with 441 full- and part-time employees and a fiscal budget of $27.5 million.
The Sheriff's Office operates the Muscogee County Jail, serves civil papers and provides security for the courts among other duties.
"I'm ready," Tompkins said Friday. "I honestly can't wait until I can get into the system. It's like constant communication already with so many people and things I don't mean to forget."
The sheriff-elect said one of her first orders of business will be to assemble a team.
Tompkins, who resigned with 31 years of service in March to run for office, said she has been talking with city officials about options available to her. She noted that some proposals will require support from the 10-member Columbus Council, but she didn't disclose them.
Comments