Georgia fireworks stores expect brisk sales after ban lifted

Georgia fireworks retailers say they're gearing up for brisk sales after Gov. Nathan Deal recently lifted a temporary ban on shooting them.
Deal had issued an executive order Nov. 14 banning the ignition of consumer fireworks in many parts of Georgia because of persistent drought conditions.
The Times reports (http://bit.ly/2idEGpD ) that Deal rescinded his order Dec. 20 after much of the state received rainfall that eased the dry conditions.
Jason Sillay, owner of Xtreme Xplosives Fireworks in Gainesville, tells the newspaper that he expects to stay busy until he closes his store at midnight on New Year's Eve. He said he's ecstatic about the decision to lift the ban, and the store has a new shipment coming to make sure that it is well stocked.
