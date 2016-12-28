Georgia fireworks stores expect brisk sales after ban lifted

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences Pause

0:41 Family of girl killed in accident describes her as having a ‘big, big personality’

4:01 Shameika Averett - Roller coaster emotions after family members murdered

4:51 Gus Malzahn: Everybody is 'ready to go' for Sugar Bowl

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:20 Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature

0:35 Auburn gets New Orleans-themed welcome for Sugar Bowl

1:25 Football coach handles challenges of coaching both pro and prep players