Florida-Georgia water case official orders settlement talks

A court official has ordered attorneys for Florida and Georgia to again try to settle a years-long dispute over water use in the region.
Special Master Ralph Lancaster issued the order on Tuesday, giving the states until Jan. 24 to meet and encouraging use of a mediator.
Lancaster was appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court to make a recommendation in the case. The Supreme Court has the final say.
Lancaster has repeatedly urged the states to settle, warning that neither will be happy if he makes a recommendation to the court.
Florida blames the booming Atlanta metropolitan area and agriculture in Georgia for causing low river flows that have imperiled fisheries and requested a cap.
Georgia contends there's not enough evidence to support action that could imperil the state's economy.
