January 4, 2017 2:36 PM

Florida-Georgia water case official orders settlement talks

The Associated Press
A court official has ordered attorneys for Florida and Georgia to again try to settle a years-long dispute over water use in the region.

Special Master Ralph Lancaster issued the order on Tuesday, giving the states until Jan. 24 to meet and encouraging use of a mediator.

Lancaster was appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court to make a recommendation in the case. The Supreme Court has the final say.

Lancaster has repeatedly urged the states to settle, warning that neither will be happy if he makes a recommendation to the court.

Florida blames the booming Atlanta metropolitan area and agriculture in Georgia for causing low river flows that have imperiled fisheries and requested a cap.

Georgia contends there's not enough evidence to support action that could imperil the state's economy.

