Georgia Supreme Court hears Clayton-College Park tax dispute

The Georgia Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a dispute between Clayton County and College Park over the distribution of revenues from alcohol taxes collected at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2iWLf05 ) that Clayton is appealing an October 2015 Superior Court ruling in favor of College Park.
College Park claims Clayton owes it about $2.5 million from alcohol taxes during the past 30 years. College Park alleges that since 1983 the alcohol tax collected from vendors at the airport has not been properly collected and distributed.
