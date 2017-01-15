Georgia radio museum signing off in St. Marys, moving inland

The Georgia Radio Museum and Hall of Fame is moving its collection of antique radios, records and sound equipment from coastal St. Marys to a new home in metro Atlanta.
The News of Brunswick reports (http://bit.ly/2jnbkFq ) museum co-founder and manager John Long plans to close the location at the St. Marys Welcome Center at the end of March. The new museum in Forest Park is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.
Long, a former disk jockey, says he's got "mixed emotions" about moving. The museum opened in 2014, seven years after the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame was founded. But the space is limited and much of Long's vast collection of memorabilia remained in storage.
Long says Forest Park officials answered an advertisement he placed with the Georgia Municipal Association.
