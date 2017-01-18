Police investigating after woman's body found in front yard

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in the front yard of a Roswell home.
Local news outlets report that police say the woman, who appears to be in her 40s, was discovered outside the home Tuesday.
A man from inside the residence called 911. Police have not released the identity of the woman or said anything about the victim's relationship to the person who called 911.
Roswell police Officer Lisa Holland says detectives believe someone killed the woman, but they don't know exactly how she died.
Holland says police are speaking with witnesses, neighbors and area residents to find out what they can.
At this point, police believe the incident was isolated and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
