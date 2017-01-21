Storm-damaged Albany pet salon reopens thanks to volunteers

The owner of a pet grooming business says help from volunteers allowed her to reopen quickly after a powerful storm damaged her salon in southwest Georgia.
WALB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jsiad3 ) Eastside Pet Salon and Grooming in Albany is back in business less than three weeks after dangerous winds toppled trees outside and sent a large limb crashing through the roof.
Owner Donna Lesperance says dozens of volunteers and customers came by to help with cleanup after the storm hit Jan. 2. She had to rearrange inside the salon because of the roof damage, and a fenced-in dog park outside remains closed because of holes left by uprooted trees. But Lesperance managed to reopen Wednesday.
She says the help from her customers "made me feel like I made a difference."
