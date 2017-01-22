Valdosta official: Traffic cams aren't for ticketing drivers

The city of Valdosta is installing cameras along with new traffic lights at several busy intersections.
WALB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2iTub9o ) drivers don't need to fear the new traffic cameras. Larry Ogden, Valdosta's city traffic manager, says the cameras won't be used to issue tickets for speeding and other infractions. Instead, Ogden says the cameras will help improve traffic flow throughout the city.
Eleven intersections in Valdosta are getting the cameras, as well as new traffic signals that include arrows to assist drivers making left turns. The improvements cost about $1.8 million.
John Hogan, who manages a tire store at one of the upgraded intersections, says he sees too many wrecks outside his business. He said he expects the new signals and cameras will reduce the number of collisions.
