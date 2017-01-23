Gwinnett police investigate fatal shooting of 2 men in home

Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead.
Detective David Smith said officers received a 911 call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday reporting that two men had been shot in a Duluth home and that the suspect had fled.
When officers arrived, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound and another man who was also shot. The injured man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Detectives were working to determine the cause of the shooting. Smith said it appears the suspect lived at the home with other family members and that the victims were family friends who had been invited to the home earlier in the day.
Police didn't know where the suspect was and didn't immediately release his name.
