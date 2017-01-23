Man pleads guilty in killings of 2 homeless men in Atlanta

2:08 Snorkeler harvests river for "River Treasures"....including weapons Pause

1:58 Falcons going to Super Bowl

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

1:46 New restaurant featuring healthy, 'clean eating' slated to open soon

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

2:20 Sen. McKoon speaks in the Georgia legislature