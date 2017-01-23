Man pleads guilty in killings of 2 homeless men in Atlanta

A man accused of killing three homeless men and a woman has pleaded guilty in the deaths of two of the homeless men.
WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2k7TMNY ) that Aeman Presley pleaded guilty Friday in Fulton County Superior Court to murdering Dorian Jenkins and Tommy Mims as they slept outside in November 2014. His plea deal carries a life sentence.
Presley was already serving two consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A DeKalb County judge imposed those sentences in June after Presley pleaded guilty in the December 2014 fatal shooting of hairdresser Karen Pearce and the September 2014 killing of Calvin Gholston.
Prosecutors in both counties were seeking the death penalty. Presley had said he should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.
