The Latest: 2 weekend tornadoes in South Carolina confirmed

Terry Paramore works on his roof after a severe storm caused a tree to fall on his home, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Jeff Bullard sits in what used to be the foyer of his home as his daughter, Jenny Bullard, looks through debris at their home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
People stop to take a photo of a gas station damaged by an apparent tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boots from her home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
A broom rests against a stool next to a demolished mobile home on Lockhart Trailer Court Road in Lauderdale, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Several homes in Lauderdale County were damaged or destroyed after a tornado ripped through the area late Saturday.
The Meridian Star via AP
Paula Merritt
Prince Kirkland, 1, of Hattiesburg takes a nap at the Forrest County Storm Shelter, in Hattiesburg, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Kirkland and his family were displaced after a deadly tornado swept through the Hub City in the early hours of Saturday morning.
WDAM-TV, via AP
Ryan Moore
At center, David Barnes, with Colquitt EMC, lunges backwards as a limb he has just cut snaps into the air from tension on downed power lines Sunday Jan. 22, 2017 in Valdosta, Ga. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
Garrett Wooten, right, with the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, looks for residents to evacuate Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at a trailer park in Adel, Ga. Emergency responders rushed to answer new reports of deaths and injuries Sunday evening in southern Georgia as violent storms already blamed for killing more than a dozen of people in the Southeast continued to inflict destruction.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
Law enforcement officials search for residents to evacuate Sunday Jan. 22, 2017, at a trailer park in Adel, Ga. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
Ken, who asked not to give his full name, works to remove a tree that fell near his home after a severe storm, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Ken, who asked not to give his full name, walks his property after a severe storm passed by his home Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Sandra calls for her cat near a tree that fell in her yard after a severe storm, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Sandra and her husband Ken stand near a tree that fell outside their home after a severe storm, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, Ga. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Sumter Utilities workers restore power line as the remains of a mobile home sit alongside Plant Farm Road on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Emergency responders rushed to answer new reports of deaths and injuries Sunday evening in southern Georgia as violent storms already blamed for killing more than a dozen of people in the Southeast continued to inflict destruction.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
Sumter Utilities worker Kenny Morgan waits in his bucket in front of the remains of a Valdosta Plant Co. building Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Emergency responders rushed to answer new reports of deaths and injuries Sunday evening in southern Georgia as violent storms already blamed for killing more than a dozen of people in the Southeast continued to inflict destruction.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
A Sumter Utilities worker lines up a drill for a new power pole amidst a stand of snapped trees Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Emergency responders rushed to answer new reports of deaths and injuries Sunday evening in southern Georgia as violent storms already blamed for killing more than a dozen of people in the Southeast continued to inflict destruction.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
A tree branch went through the roof into the nursery at Lockhart Church of God in Lauderdale, Miss., when a tornado went through the area late Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
The Meridian Star via AP
Paula Merritt
Sumter Utilities worker Cole Eubanks throw a part up to co-worker Kenny Morgan in front of the remains of a Valdosta Plant Co. building Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. Emergency responders rushed to answer new reports of deaths and injuries Sunday evening in southern Georgia as violent storms already blamed for killing more than a dozen of people in the Southeast continued to inflict destruction.
Phil Sears
AP Photo
A tree branch went through the roof into the nursery at Lockhart Church of God in Lauderdale, Miss., when a tornado went through the area late Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
The Meridian Star via AP
Paula Merritt
The porch is all that is left standing at a home on Lockhart Trailer Court Road in Lauderdale, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Several homes in Lauderdale County were damaged or destroyed after a tornado ripped through the area late Saturday.
The Meridian Star via AP
Paula Merritt
A woman holds a child while walking through a farm that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
A man walks through a farm that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Hattiesburg volunteers Jasmine Fortson, left, Savannah Beans clean up debris after Saturday's tornado in Hattiesburg, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The enormous system put millions of people in the South on edge during a weekend of violent weather that left crumpled trailer homes, downed trees and other damage in the hardest-hit communities from Mississippi to Georgia.
Hattiesburg American via AP
Susan Broadbridge
Hattiesburg, Miss., volunteers Brenda Dillion and Vanessa Molden put together boxes of food to give out to tornado victims, law enforcement and others in need of food after Saturday's tornado in Hattiesburg on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The enormous system put millions of people in the South on edge during a weekend of violent weather that left crumpled trailer homes, downed trees and other damage in the hardest-hit communities from Mississippi to Georgia.
Hattiesburg American via AP
Susan Broadbridge
Debris lies on the ground at the home of Ellen Green and Johnny Green on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Opelika, Ala. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.
Opelika-Auburn News via AP
Todd J. Van Emst
Comments