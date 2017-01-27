Georgia

January 27, 2017 8:02 AM

Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief money, is shot

COLUMBUS, Ga.

A Georgia lawmaker is recovering from a gunshot wound after he says he was shot while traveling with several thousands of dollars in donations for storm relief efforts.

A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston told statehouse reporters that state Rep. Gerald Greene had stopped for gas when he was shot in the leg Thursday.

But Greene told WRBL-TV of Columbus (http://bit.ly/2kALth5 ) he was parked behind Foxes Cinema, an adult entertainment store, when he was shot.

Greene told the station a man pointed a gun at his chest, demanded money and shot him. He said the robber didn't get the donations to the American Red Cross he had with him.

Greene, a Republican from Cuthbert, Georgia, was released from a hospital Thursday evening.

