Police chase leaves driver, woman in another car dead

After leading police on a chase, a pickup driver was killed when the truck struck a car head-on in Atlanta, also killing the woman who was driving the car.
Georgia State Patrol says after Friday's collision, the truck hit another vehicle and the truck and flatbed trailer it was towing overturned. Authorities say the truck then burst into flames.
The truck driver's name has not been released.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2kbygKH ) reports the woman was identified as 47-year-old Ashley Tewell, of Decatur. GSP says her 7-year-old daughter, Lindsey, was taken to Children's Hospital of Atlanta. Her condition was not immediately known.
GSP says the incident began shortly after noon when a police officer noticed a "suspicious vehicle" in the Capitol Hill area. The truck drove away, and a pursuit ensued.
