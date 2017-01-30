Thousands protest Trump immigration order at Atlanta airport

Beating drums and chanting "Love trumps hate!" thousands of peaceful demonstrators gathered at the Atlanta airport to join protesters across the country in opposing President Donald Trump's travel ban.
News outlets report that the protesters were joined by Mayor Kasim Reed and U.S. Congressman John Lewis in chanting and holding signs both inside and outside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday afternoon.
Trump's executive order Friday placed a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program. Syrians are indefinitely blocked from entry.
A federal judge Saturday issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people affected by the ban. Eleven who had been temporarily detained at the Atlanta airport were released late Saturday.
