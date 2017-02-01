Gwinnett County teenager accused of strangling mother

Police have arrested a 16-year-old who they say strangled his mother.
Gwinnett County Cpl. Deon Washington says the teenager killed his mother Tuesday night in their Norcross apartment after the two got into an argument over him taking his medication.
The victim's nephew found the woman's body and police found the suspect near the apartment complex a short time later.
Police have not released the identity of the victim or her son.
Washington says no one else was inside the home when the dispute happened.
