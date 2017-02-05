Lawrenceville mayor to deliver state of the city address

Lawrenceville Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson will deliver the annual State of the City Address during Monday's city council meeting at City Hall.
The address will share a look at last year's accomplishments, while providing a vision and road map for the city's future.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2kqlPIM ) reports Johnson says the city looks forward to sharing its accomplishments, what the city's partners are accomplishing within the city and how the city is working together to realize progress in the community.
During the address, residents and visitors will hear updates on the city's Livable Communities Initiative two-way conversion project, the construction of a new public works' facility, and learn more about the city's major partners including Gwinnett Medical Center, the Aurora Theatre and Georgia Gwinnett College.
Comments