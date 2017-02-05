Marietta launches new website Monday

The new website for the City of Marietta launches on Monday.
The city's communications director, Lindsey Wiles, said in a statement that the main difference is the website will be easily accessible from any device.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2l1ei6q ) reports visitors to the city's new website can expect to see the same up-to-date information but Wiles says it will be presented in "a more user-friendly way" at the same address — www.mariettaga.gov .
She says the method by which customers currently sign up to receive notifications from the city, pay their bills, report issues and view meeting agendas still will feature prominently on the page. However, with the new site, those features will be easier to navigate.
Comments